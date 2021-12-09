Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 484.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 81.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 671.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 978,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 429,645 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $283.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

