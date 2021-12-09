Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $644.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

