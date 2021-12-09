Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,057 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,363,000 after acquiring an additional 226,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14,619.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,742,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.