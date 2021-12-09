Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,030 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,030 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 161,039 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,353,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.46. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

