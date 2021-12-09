Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,776 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $475,399.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86.

Workday stock opened at $282.30 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,137.02, a P/E/G ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

