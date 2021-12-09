Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.91). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($15.85), with a volume of 35,224 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

