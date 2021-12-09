Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPOR. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.75 ($9.70).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 746.50 ($9.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.61. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 744.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,250.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.