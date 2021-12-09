Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.16

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.16 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 131.90 ($1.75). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 132.70 ($1.76), with a volume of 777,241 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.06) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.75 ($2.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.94. The company has a market capitalization of £704.52 million and a PE ratio of -18.12.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

