Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

NYSE:GEF opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

Get Greif alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.