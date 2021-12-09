Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post sales of $58.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $203.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 343,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -220.32 and a beta of 0.70. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,863 shares of company stock worth $5,492,114. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

