Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares rose 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 51,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,528,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

GRTS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $839.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.02.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Gritstone bio by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 155.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

