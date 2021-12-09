Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 89.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

