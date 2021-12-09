GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 284.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

Shares of KGRN stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

