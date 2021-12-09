GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Emerson Electric by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

