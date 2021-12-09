GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of CVX opened at $118.45 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

