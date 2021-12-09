GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

