GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $251.47 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.73 and its 200 day moving average is $286.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

