GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 684,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 141,713 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

