GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19.

