GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Shares Down 0.3%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

