Halving Coin Market Capitalization Tops $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.89 or 0.08629388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.86 or 0.99937236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

