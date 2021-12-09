Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 76 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.80.

BIIB opened at $234.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.