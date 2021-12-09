Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

CSX stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

