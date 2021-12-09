Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $94,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,771.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 101,560 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

