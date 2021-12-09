Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 127.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

