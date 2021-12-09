Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $458.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $334.08 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

