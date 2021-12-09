Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 10,790 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of IGV traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,131 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.48.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

