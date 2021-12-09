Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 34,583 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

