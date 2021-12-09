Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $57,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.39. 253,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,680,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $342.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

