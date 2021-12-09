Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.56. 78,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.