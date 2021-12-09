Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,315 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.36) to GBX 1,315 ($17.44) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.53) to GBX 1,650 ($21.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($20.16) to GBX 1,430 ($18.96) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.60) to GBX 1,381 ($18.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,645 ($21.81).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,336 ($17.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,458.69. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.83), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($159,361.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

