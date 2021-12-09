HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $331,204.78

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $331,204.78 and approximately $32,591.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00218252 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

