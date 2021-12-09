Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($92.70) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.39 ($99.31).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €68.55 ($77.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 110.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($92.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.48.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

