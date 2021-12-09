Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Down 1.2%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.73. 9,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,880,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after buying an additional 1,478,194 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

