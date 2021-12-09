Head-To-Head Contrast: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) vs. Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbnb and Caribbean Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $3.38 billion 35.08 -$4.58 billion ($12.08) -15.44 Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caribbean Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbnb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Caribbean Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb -80.74% -102.24% -27.39% Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and Caribbean Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 2 18 19 0 2.44 Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $187.03, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Summary

Airbnb beats Caribbean Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leeward, the United Kingdom.

