Head-To-Head Survey: New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) versus Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

New World Development has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New World Development and Hang Lung Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Development $8.80 billion 0.29 $445.25 million N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 7.83 -$331.40 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New World Development and Hang Lung Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hang Lung Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares New World Development and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Development N/A N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of New World Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New World Development pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a total of 17 hotel properties with approximately 7,400 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

