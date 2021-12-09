Head to Head Survey: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% CIM Commercial Trust -7.06% -13.08% -0.86%

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and CIM Commercial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.02 -$350,000.00 $0.11 164.29 CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.25 -$15.02 million ($1.57) -4.75

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and CIM Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. CIM Commercial Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.50%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats CIM Commercial Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.