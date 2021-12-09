Head-To-Head Survey: Pro-Dex (PDEX) vs. Its Competitors

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is one of 195 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pro-Dex to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million $4.45 million 22.27 Pro-Dex Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.28

Pro-Dex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 10.77% 20.30% 10.43% Pro-Dex Competitors -716.58% -79.74% -18.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex Competitors 1005 4154 7566 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Pro-Dex’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

