HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.09 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.350 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

