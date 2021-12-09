Hedera Hashgraph Trading Down 7.8% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00186172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00035574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00581241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060627 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

