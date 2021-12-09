Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 6.7%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.71 ($3.04) and last traded at €2.70 ($3.03). Approximately 1,994,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.53 ($2.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDD shares. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.47) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $821.71 million and a PE ratio of -38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

