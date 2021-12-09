Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. 1,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,540,142. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

