HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.01 ($105.63).

ETR HFG opened at €85.72 ($96.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company’s 50 day moving average is €82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

