Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 153.18 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

