Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 347,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,221,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $851.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.