Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
HESM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE HESM opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $888.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.00.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
