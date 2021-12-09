Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

HESM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSE HESM opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $888.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

