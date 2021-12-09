High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.49. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 16,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWO shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of C$71.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.46.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

