Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

