Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 227.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 19.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,988.86 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,098.69 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,805.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,636.52. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.