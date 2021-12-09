Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 602,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $27,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 445.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 314,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $48.57 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.